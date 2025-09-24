Arizona Basketball Sees Major Recruit Set Visiting Date

NEWS: 2026 5⭐️ Caleb Holt will take an official visit to Arizona on Thursday, October 2nd, he told @LeagueRDY.



Holt, one of the top prospects in 2026, has taken official visits to Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Providence.



#6 overall in @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/EJM6k9ZYi3