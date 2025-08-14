EXCLUSIVE: Arizona State Commit Cooper Reid Talks Final HS Season
The Arizona State Sun Devils has been doing a great job in the 2026 recruiting class, as they look to have a great class in the end. They currently have a total of 18 commits, but many of their commits have been committed for quite some time, which includes Cooper Reid, who has been committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils for quite some time now. Cooper Reid is one of the most intriguing prospects in the state of Texas, and is the lone wide receiver commit for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The talented Arizona State Sun Devils commit is from Dripping Springs High School in Dripping Springs, Texas. He has been one of the better players in that areas, and is one of the better wide recievers in the state.
Cooper Reid recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his upcoming season with the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Cooper Reid Talks ASU
"I am putting my head down and working every day. Trying to further and better my craft each and every day so I can do my best to help my team win games," the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There are many goals the talented prospect has set. This includes his personal goal that he wentinto detail about.
"A person goal for me is to have over 1000 yards receiving and to make an all state team."
He would then discuss what his goals are for the team.
"A team goal for this year is to make and win the state championship, but we’re taking it one day at a time, living in the moment and preparing to win every day."
The talented prospect is hopeful he can grow within the system. He detailed more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I would like to improve on getting in and out of my breaks better. As a bigger receiver, it’s more difficult to get in and out of breaks, so that’s definitely something I would like to get better at."
The talented prospect is looking for a successful final high school season, but what would a successful season look like?
"At the end of the day, I’m playing my senior high-school season with my boys that I’ve been playing with since the second grade, so in my eyes it’s already a success."
