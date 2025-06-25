How Kyson Brown Can Shock ASU and the NFL
As an Arizona native, not many players have touched the hearts of fans of the desert like Cam Skattebo did. Now that Skattebo has been drafted to the New York Giants, a new running back will have to take the place as the new starter for the Arizona State Sun Devils, and there is a good chance to believe that it could be Kyson Brown.
The biggest asset that Brown has is his ability to catch the football. Brown hauled in 13 catches for 189 yards last year from Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt. Brown averaged 14.53 yards a catch, which is nothing to sneeze at, especially for a running back. This shows that these aren't just checkdowns that Brown is catching for a couple of yards, it proves that he is a dynamic threat in the receiving game.
Brown's biggest play arguably came in ASU's Week 1 whopping against Wyoming, where he took a 73-yard wheel route to the house. Brown showed dynamic vision and speed on the scoring play. arguably
Last season, Skattebo had the second most receptions on the team with 45, so Brown's ability to catch the ball should be highly valued in this offense.
Brown is a great runner of the football, as he does a good job of the north and south, vertical running that ASU has in their playbook. Skattebo was able to achieve this with his physical prowess, while Brown can fill in the role using the moves he has
Brown is able to make quick cuts, changing directions quickly, in his running style. This is a great skillset to have especially when trying to evade incoming safeties, cornerbacks, and linebackers trying to make a tackle.
Brown is in a current position battle, but his abilities should give him a great chance to be Running Back 1 for the Sun Devils. Even if he isn't RB 1, he could still get some crucial carries in games
What is exciting is how Brown could potentially transition to the NFL. Brown's ability to catch the ball is a valuable asset in a league where the ability of the running back to catch the football is highly regarded.
I see a LOT of Alvin Kamara in Kyson Brown's game. The ability to catch the ball is one, but Kamara had a ton of success in Sean Payton's North and South Running game for 5 seasons, where during that time he earned a Pro Bowl each season.
No doubt, it's a tough battle to win, but if Kyson Brown can win the starting Running Back job, his future in football is super high.
