3 Arizona State Defenders That Must Step Up in Final Games
TEMPE -- The Arizona State defense has stepped up more often than not during the most vital stretch of the 2025 season - including largely containing one of the best offenses in college football in Texas Tech.
Brian Ward has done an exceptional job during a campaign in which the DC has faced some heat from fans - the personnel has held up their end of the deal as well in the process.
Arizona State on SI names a trio of defenders that need to continue to play at a high level over the final three games of the regular season to ensure a trio of victories.
DL Jacob Rich Kongaika
Kongaika has been one half of the starting interior defensive line alongside C.J. Fite for the last two seasons.
Kongaika has largely been exceptional over this time period, but doesn't always receive the attention that Fite does.
He should still undoubtedly be accounted for and relied upon to provide great run support and the occasional moment as a pass rusher.
CB Rodney Bimage Jr.
Bimage is not a starting player at the position at the moment, as Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson currently hold the role.
However, the sophomore has quietly been one of the very best players at corner in the Big 12 - playing sticky coverage that is within the same realm as Abney, making several big plays sprinkled throughout the season in the process without many mistakes.
The Texas native is obviously a budding star in the league and has a defined role cut out for him over the rest of the season - now is the time to see if the strong play continues.
DL Justin Wodtly
Wodtly is a senior edge rusher that is in his second season in Tempe.
The Cincinnati transfer just enjoyed his best performance as a member of the program, securing five tackles, breaking a pass up, and earning a sack in the game as well for good measure.
The defensive standout was widely noted for being a standout during fall camp - as he conspicuously got leaner while retaining the same strength and explosiveness. The game against Iowa State sans teammate Prince Dorbah was the first real example of a star-level jump from Wodtly - although the Arizona State defense doesn't necessarily need the 6'2" defender to be a star, that turn would certainly aid in the defense continuing to be a great unit.
