Willie Bloomquist Speaks on MLB Future of ASU Baseball Alumni
Arizona State baseball is set to enter year five of the Willie Bloomquist era after going 36-24 in year four in 2025.
The program finished year one of Big 12 membership with eight players on all-conference teams and posted the best statistical offense among the 16 member schools.
The pitching staff unfortunately did not hold up in support of the potent offense - the 36-24 record could have been better if not for the ERA that surpassed 5.00.
An opening victory over UC Irvine in the Los Angeles regional was the only one the Sun Devils experienced in the NCAA tournament - they lost the two games in succession to see their season end.
Now, a number of Arizona State sluggers are set to make an attempt to jump into the MLB pipeline - Isaiah Jackson, Kien Vu, Brandon Compton, and Kyle Walker are all set to continue to participate in the combine that is conveniently being held in Phoenix this week.
Bloomquist has been in attendance in support of his former players - and fully believes that all of them are facing bright futures.
The quote via Megan Plain of Fox 10 Sports:
"My kids are here, they're gonna play hard. Whatever organization gets them, they'll represent the uniform well."
Jackson and Compton are both expected to get picked relatively early in the draft and should continue the proud history of ASU baseball.
Arizona State boasts an almost unbeatable history when it comes to collegiate baseball programs - they have won five national championships while being runner ups five more times, alongside 21 College World Series appearances.
That comes with having an incredible crop of talent historically - including Reggie Jackson, Barry Bonds, Dustin Pedroia, Kole Calhoun, Ike Davis, Merrill Kelly, Spencer Torkelson, and many more.
As for the 2026 team, Bloomquist has set the tone by adding numerous game-changing players via the transfer portal after it previously being announced that he would be receiving 34 scholarships for the team after only working with 11 in 2025.
