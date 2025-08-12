Will Arizona State Steal This Talented Basketball Prospect?
The Arizona State Sun Devils know what they are doing when it comes to recruiting prospects in a plethora of different states and classes. This includes the 2026 class where they have landed many different commitments for the football program, but now it is time for them to land some 2026 commitments for another sport. That sport being basketball on the men's side of things.
They have yet to land a commitment for men's basketball in the 2026 class, but they are still hopeful to land a talented prospect early on. They are playing the cards they are dealt and have the chance to steal a prospect that is on many team's recruiting board.
Here is everything you need to know.
Can The Arizona State Sun Devils Steal This Talented Basketball Prospect?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have the chance to make a huge impact with a recruit who is set to visit their program. There are multiple stages that a large majority of recruits like to go through before committing, including the basketball commits who like to take official visits, but unlike football sometimes they only visit a couple of programs.
That doesn't seem to be the case in this recruitment, as according to 247Sports, a prospect is set to visit the Sun Devils and the Sun Devils only at this time, which could lead to a heist that many programs aren't ready to acknowledge.
The prospect of discussion is one of the better players in the nation, as the prospect is Lincoln Williams.
Williams is a very talented player from the state of Illinois He is rated as the best player in the state, and is one of the main guards/forwards being recruited. He has started to receive offers from all over the place, including some schools like Illinois, TCU, and of course the Sun Devils who has convinced him to take an official visit sooner rather than later.
The Sun Devils are taking advantage of the cards they were dealt, as they not only have pushed for an official visit, but they have him coming on August 30th with the hopes of a quick decision considering he has yet to set any other official visits with programs officially. The Sun Devils have made the talented prospect a priority in the class, and have hopes of him being the center point of the class.
