Updating 2025-26 Arizona State Basketball Roster
Bobby Hurley is seeking to manufacture a quick rebuild of the Arizona State basketball program after losing nearly his entire roster from the previous season.
Only one player is set to come back after the Sun Devils went 13-20 in their debut season in the Big 12 conference - freshman phenom Jayden Quaintance went to Kentucky, while fellow building blocks Joson Sanon and Amier Ali went elsewhere as well.
These recent developments have forced Hurley to change the way that he has approached roster building going into his contract year - he has done a very stout job when it comes to curating the roster in his image for an absolutely crucial season.
A look at the roster that has been built thus far:
Guards: Moe Odum, Bryce Ford, Adante Holiman, Vijay Wallace, Trevor Best, Anthony Johnson
Odum is looking to finally be the 'pure' point guard that has alluded the Sun Devils for years - the Pepperdine transfer averaged 7.5 APG and shot over 37% from three-point range in 2024-25.
Holiman was the leading scorer in the Sun Belt for Georgia Southern last season, and looks to bring much needed floor spacing to the table.
Best is the lone returning player from the previous year, while Johnson is an interesting add - as he is coming from an NAIA school in Cumberlands (Kentucky).
Wings: Marcus Jackson, Kash Polk, Marcus Adams Jr.
Adams Jr. is a former four star recruit that averaged 16.1 PPG and shot 39.5% from three point range at Cal State Northridge before joining the Sun Devils.
Forwards: Allen Mukeba, Andrija Grbovic, Santiago Trouet
Mukeba is a 6'6", 247 pound power forward that is a standout finisher and has a proven track record of imposing physicality through key stretches of games.
Bigs: Dame Salane, Mor Massamba Diop
Salane and Diop are both Senegalese centers that excelled playing overseas - Salane averaged over two blocks per game at his last stop, while Diop averaged 17 PPG in Spain.
