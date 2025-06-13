Can Moe Odum Save Bobby Hurley's Job?
Moe Odum has brought the Bronx to the West Coast, injecting his feisty style of play into every stop he’s made.
Now, that fire lands in Tempe — and it couldn’t come at a better time.
Arizona State basketball is in a state of flux. There’s roster turnover, backcourt questions, and plenty of uncertainty. Head coach Bobby Hurley is entering the final season of his contract, and if things don’t turn around fast, he could be on his way out.
Which is why the addition of Odum is so important. When he takes the floor, he looks like a jackrabbit on five cups of coffee — but he doesn’t just bring chaos. He brings control. And in a season like this, the Sun Devils are desperate for both.
Odum has made a few stops along the way. He spent his first two college seasons at Pacific before transferring to Pepperdine, where he made a major leap. In his lone year with the Waves, he averaged a career-high 13.1 points and 7.5 assists per game.
He’s a true shot creator with elite vision, never afraid to take a high-risk, high-reward chance. His style is jittery and unrelenting, yet purposeful. Depending on the coach, that might raise an eyebrow — but for Odum, it works. And he won’t stop for anyone.
Beyond the highlight passes and explosive pace, Odum’s leadership might be his most valuable trait, and it’s what drew Hurley in. After committing to ASU, Odum told Rivals just how clearly that role was laid out for him:
“The coaches think I can bring leadership, be that alpha male, and that extra coach on the floor. I’m a guy who can lead an offense whether I'm assisting, scoring, or just getting guys in the right spot.”
And when the lights are bright, Odum shines even brighter.
During the WCC Tournament, he torched opposing defenses — averaging 22.5 points and 10.5 assists per game. That performance put his name on the national radar and helped cement his reputation as one of the top point guards in the transfer portal.
The question now: can he keep that same energy in the Big 12?
It remains to be seen. But Hurley needs him to — badly.
With Alston Mason gone, the starting point guard spot is Odum’s to lose. And in what could be Hurley’s final shot to prove he belongs in Tempe, Odum’s development into a premier player might be the key to extending his stay.
From the WCC to the Big 12, from the Bronx to the desert — Moe Odum is ready to prove he has what it takes to lead a Power 5 program. On the floor, in the locker room, and on the scoreboard.