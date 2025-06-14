Arizona State Basketball Faces Significant Roster Changes
The Arizona State basketball program is set to face unprecedented challenges heading into year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era in Tempe.
The Sun Devils have gone just 27-38 in the two seasons following an NCAA tournament berth that nearly saw the program make an appearance in the second round.
The end of that season resulted in players such as Devon Cambridge, D.J. Horne, and others entering the transfer portal - that inherently left work cut out for Hurley to rebuild his roster.
High hopes surrounded the team that went into 2024-25 after five star prospects Joson Sanon and Jayden Quaintance committed to play for Hurley.
The Sun Devils exited non-conference play with a 9-2 record - the tournament seemed like a distinct possibility.
Then everything unfolded - injuries to Sanon, Quaintance, and others tested the depth of Hurley's roster, while chemistry issues resulted in the dismissal of B.J. Freeman in February.
The 4-16 mark in Big 12 play in the debut season in the conference created uncertainty around Hurley's immediate future, especially when every player exited the program outside of late 2024 addition Trevor Best.
The roster turnover is to the point that the Sun Devils only return 1.7% of scoring production from last season.
Hurley is seeking to take a different approach to building out the roster this off-season after what was attempted in 24-25 didn't work.
"It's one thing to say the Big 12 is a tough league, but to experience it, I figured we had to get more bodies, more size, more depth," said Hurley in a talk with media last week.
The depth issue has been addressed - as Hurley only has two roster spots remaining to fill over the rest of the summer.
Talented transfers such as Marcus Adams Jr. and Moe Odum have been brought in to address potential roster construction concerns.
Adams averages over 16 points per contest and shot above 39% from three-point range at Cal State Northridge, while Odum brings 'pure' point guard play to the table - as he recorded over seven assists per game at Pepperdine last season.
