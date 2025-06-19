72 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
It is now officially 72 days until the 2025 Arizona State football season kicks off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
Third-year head coach Kenny Dillingham has done wonders for the program since taking over in November of 2022 - having rebuilt what was previously broken by his predecessor.
Dillingham took the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff in 2024 behind massive transfer portal additions (including Sam Leavitt), building a culture of life/work balance, and investing in an elite coaching staff.
Now, the final product is an upcoming season that could be the most anticipated one in at least a decade - if not longer.
As the days continue to dwindle before the opening game of the season, here is a list of every single player to wear number 72 for the Arizona State program - and the years they competed in.
Clint Osthimer (52)
Gene Drost (53)
Michael Strangio (54)
Tom Ford (55-58)
Bill Faust (59)
John Seedborg (61-63)
Joe Young (64-65)
David Pendergrass (66)
Rich Sica (67)
Tom Lukachik (68)
Jim Mroczka (69)
Ed Smith (70)
Larry Shorty (71-73)
Al Weigandt (74-76)
Rod Essley (78)
Joe Peters (79)
Dan Madden (81-84)
Andy Hayes (85)
Mark Hayes (86)
Tim Kirby (87-89)
David Dixon (90-91)
Danny Hunt (92)
Brian Williams (94)
Kevin Mastowski (95-96)
Brandon Macias (01-02)
Chaz White (03-04)
Po’u Palelei (07)
Andrew Sampson (08-12)
Cade Cote (16-17-18-19-20)
Sione Veikoso (21)
The most notable name here for many is like Cote - who spent six years with the program from 2015-20.
Code redshirted his freshman season in 2015 before serving a primary backup for much of the next three seasons - Cote eventually worked his way into a starting role midway into the 2018 season and was shoed-in to be a starter in 2019 before suffering what was believed to be a season-ending injury.
He eventually played in three games at the end of the season but was still able to secure a medical redshirt and play in 2020.
No player is set to wear the number 72 in 2025 - but the door is always open to be the next to hold the honor.
Read more about potential NFL destinations for Leavitt come 2026 here, and about the potential quarterback of the future in Tempe in Jake Fette here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the football season quickly approaching when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.