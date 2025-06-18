Ranking All-Time Arizona State Football Uniforms
Arizona State is once again a prominent piece of the national landscape of college football following an 11-3 season that saw the team win a Big 12 title in 2024.
One of the more under-represented factors of the Sun Devils' rise back into relevancy is the typically superb uniform history - particularly within the last decade under both Nike and Adidas.
The uniforms have typically become more creative and different combinations have been unlocked as the years pass - much akin to what the Oregon program has done.
The three most iconic and special jerseys that the program has rolled out over the years:
3. Valley Heat
These uniforms were worn in a week four victory over the Colorado Buffaloes in 2021.
The primary gold helmet with the classic sparky logo, jersey top with an Arizona flag outline on the sleeves, and maroon pants accompanied each other perfectly for an incredibly sharp/modernized look. Adidas has been an awesome partner of Arizona State over the last 10 years.
2. Desert Ice
These uniforms were worn in a week one loss to Texas A&M in 2015 - the first impression that Adidas made as the supplier of Sun Devil athletics.
The primary white uniforms was accompanied by an enlarged number on the front, gold lettering, and a giant gold pitchfork on the helmet.
The uniform was one that was widely well-received for being innovative and looking great on the field - it's one of the best to be utilized in-game in the history of the program.
1. Desert Fuel
These uniforms have been the gold standard for over a decade.
One of the last uniforms the Sun Devils ever unveiled under the partnership with Nike were worn for the first and only time ahead of a victory over Notre Dame in November 2014.
These primarily grey uniforms featured a gold stripe over the center of the helmet, a gold pitchfork on the side of the helmet, and numbers with an impressive color gradient - this was something that was never seen before in the history of uniforms within the program.
Read more about incumbent head coach Kenny Dillingham and his efforts to secure local Arizona high school prospects here, also read about an underrated historic Sun Devil in Manny Wilkins here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the all-time ranking of Arizona State football uniforms when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.