Arizona State Players Define What Successful Season Would Be
One of the most anticipated Arizona State football seasons in the history of the program is nearly reaching its starting point - game one is now less than five weeks away.
In preparation for the new year, the Arizona State roster held an NIL fundraiser earlier this week - one in which Logan Stanley of the Arizona Republic was able to talk to numerous players on the roster - this topic in particular was surrounding what each player thinks the loudest road environment in the Big 12 is.
The Arizona Republic caught up with a handful of players at the event. From established players such as Tyson, to incoming freshmen like linebacker Lee "Puka" Fuimaono, The Republic spoke with players across the spectrum at the event, asking them all a series of questions.
- Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, redshirt junior
- Jacob Rich Kongaika, defensive line, senior
- Derek Eusebio, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
- AJ Ia, tight end, freshman
- Cameron Harpole, tight end, redshirt senior
- James Giggey, tight end, redshirt freshman
- Coleson Arends, tight end, redshirt sophomore
- Lee "Puka" Fuimaono, linebacker, freshman
Finish this sentence: “ASU’s season will be successful if…”
Tyson: “We finish games.”
Kongaika: “We work hard. That’s about it.”
Eusebio: “We dominate the line of scrimmage, like we did last year.”
Ia: “We do our jobs.”
Harpole: “We just keep our heads on our head and don’t get too ahead of ourselves.”
Giggey: “We keep our heads down and work hard every day.”
Arends: “Just keep that chip on our shoulder like we had last year.”
Fuimaono: “It is.”
Tyson is completely correct - as the Sun Devils were locked in tight battles with many opponents in 2024, but ended up victorious more often than not due to the ability to finish games.
Hard work, holding a chip on the proverbial shoulders of the team, and dominating the line of scrimmage are all factors that work in harmony. The Sun Devils still have doubters even after a massively successful season - that cannot be forgotten. They must bankroll that into working harder than any other roster and continue to assert their physical dominance each week - behind players such as C.J. Fite
