Arizona State Projected To Reach Big 12 Title Game
Arizona State is seeking to be the only Big 12 program to repeat as outright Big 12 champions outside of Oklahoma after winning 11 games last season.
Kenny Dillingham is entering year three with a roster that is incredibly talented at the top, as deep as any that Tempe has seen in years, and with a coaching staff at his disposal that is among the best in the nation.
Writer Jay Holahan believes the Sun Devils will reach the conference title game once again - receiving a rematch with Iowa State, who was ultimately picked to be in the top spot in the conference.
More rationale on the 11-1 record prediction below:
"Returning four of your five offensive linemen is a huge plus for the Sun Devils, but don’t make the mistake of thinking that losing Cam Skattebo isn't going to be a hit. Sam Leavitt and his top receiver, Jordyn Tyson, should provide the majority of this offense on a game-to-game basis for the Arizona State offense. The defense returns nine starters from last season, and they posted the 21st-best rush defense last season, but against the pass is when the Sun Devils were at their worst, ranking 81st."
The pass defense ranking is quite misleading - as they were often the victim of a pass rush that was inconsistent. The DB room in Tempe in 2025 is as talented as any in the conference.
As for the path to the conference title game - the schedule the Sun Devils face isn't one that is seamless, but it is manageable.
"Their schedule is tough, opening up against a Baylor team that will have a chip on their shoulder come the start of the year, and then to open up November against Iowa State in Ames is daunting, especially because Arizona State might come into this game undefeated. However, to end the season, it opens up well for the Sun Devils with home games against West Virginia and Arizona, then sandwiched between those two is Colorado on the road."
The four game stretch of Baylor-TCU-Utah-Texas Tech is one that could make or break the 2025 Sun Devils season, but the closing of the regular season is one that lines up extremely conveniently for their aspirations to reach the championship game again.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Sam Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arizona State's path to the Big 12 championship when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!