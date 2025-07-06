Where Does Arizona State Stand in Future Big 12 Rankings?
Arizona State is currently the class of the Big 12 conference after stealing the conference crown in their debut season as members.
Is the early success sustainable?
While the conference is seen by many as being a step below the SEC and Big 10, there are several emerging programs that could consistently figure into the College Football Playoff conversation - the Sun Devils included.
Today, ASU on SI takes a look at the programs that are best equipped to be at the top of the conference in the future.
Texas Christian, Iowa State, and even Houston could factor into this discussion, but the top five selections stand slightly above the rest.
The five:
5. Kansas State Wildcats
Chris Klieman is continuing to build off of what Bruce Snyder started with the Wildcat program.
They have been a top-25 caliber program on a fairly consistent basis over the last decade or so, but the ceiling of the program simply doesn't appear to be as high as those in the top four.
4. Utah Utes
Utah became a regular fixture at the top of the Pac-12 standings in over a decade as a member of the conference.
That didn't translate to year one of being members in the Big 12, but they do have stability that few others can boast.
3. Brigham Young Cougars
The Cougars are another program that is the beneficiary of expanded NIL capabilities - as evidenced by the signing of five star QB Rydor Lyons.
Kalani Sitake has been a stalwart of the program and could take the BYU program to heights that haven't been seen since 1980.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders have an expanded NIL chest to work with moving forward and coach Joey McGuire has appeared to find a formula to build complete rosters in Lubbock.
The Texas Tech brand could be the one that grows the most in the coming years outside of Arizona State.
1. Arizona State Sun Devils
It appears as if Arizona State is in as strong of a position as anyone as long as Kenny Dillingham is around.
Between the proven player development track record, an ever-improving financial backing, and a Big 12 title already under their belts, ASU is in a great spot to enjoy sustainable success.
