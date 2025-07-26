Arizona State Players Discuss Big 12 Opponents
The Arizona State Sun Devil football program is entering the 2025 season with astronomical expectations behind them after winning the Big 12 conference in 2024.
The upcoming season is now just 35 days away - and the team will not be surprising anyone in the new campaign.
In preparation for the new year, the Arizona State roster held an NIL fundraiser earlier this week - one in which Logan Stanley of the Arizona Republic was able to talk to numerous players on the roster - this topic in particular was surrounding what team each player would like to defeat in a matchup the most.
"The Arizona Republic caught up with a handful of players at the event. From established players such as Tyson, to incoming freshmen like linebacker Lee "Puka" Fuimaono, The Republic spoke with players across the spectrum at the event, asking them all a series of questions."
- Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, redshirt junior
- Jacob Rich Kongaika, defensive line, senior
- Derek Eusebio, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
- AJ Ia, tight end, freshman
- Cameron Harpole, tight end, redshirt senior
- James Giggey, tight end, redshirt freshman
- Coleson Arends, tight end, redshirt sophomore
- Lee "Puka" Fuimaono, linebacker, freshman
Who do you want to beat the most in the Big 12? (Not Arizona)
Tyson: “Baylor.”
Kongaika: “Texas Tech.”
Eusebio: “I want that get back against (Texas) Tech.”
Ia: “I would say Colorado, all my family is coming to that game."
Harpole: “Texas Tech — Because we lost to them last year.”
Giggey: “Texas Tech — Left a bad taste in our mouth.”
Arends: “Texas Tech.”
Fuimaono: “Definitely BYU.”
The Baylor matchup could be the ultimate 'season-defining' game - as the Big 12 opener has potential to set the tone for what is to come. The Texas Tech loss last season was an ugly performance for the most part, and the fact the two programs are considered to have the best rosters in the conference only raise the stakes.
The Colorado game could either be one that has conference title implications for both programs or one that serves as a trap game for the Sun Devils - the personal meaning for Ia is great to see as well.
Lastly, BYU is not on the schedule in the regular season, but is there a world where the Cougars shock the world and reach the Big 12 title game? Only time will tell.
As for the 2025 Arizona State campaign - the Sun Devils usher in a new year on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
