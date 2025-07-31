Why Arizona State is Among Best Offenses in College Football
The Arizona State offense is set to move forward without a major piece of the offense in 2025 - as Cam Skattebo has departed for the NFL.
With that, the offense faces a handful of question marks heading into year three of implementing Kenny Dillingham's vision and in year two of Marcus Arroyo calling plays.
The infrastructure is still in place for the Arizona State offense to sustain - even improve - on what was seen in 2024.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports has bought into the offense potentially being even better in 2025 - as he believes that the Sun Devil offense only trails Oregon amongst programs that are located in the West region.
The rationale behind ranking the offense high below:
"Cam Skattebo might be gone, but this offense still has plenty of weapons, most notably, QB Sam Leavitt and a host of playmakers on the outside and behind him. What made the ASU offense so good last season was their efficiency. The Sun Devils converted 46% on third downs and turned it over just nine times. This season, the offense might be a bit more open, which could mean more production or more risk. Leavitt is good with the football, so I would not expect many giveaways."
"The All-American QB will also have the best WR in the Big 12 to throw it to in Jordyn Tyson. Kanye Udoh isn’t Skattebo, but he will lead a deep RB unit. Don’t expect a drop in offensive production from ASU this season."
The loss of Skattebo might be felt in the interim, but it could eventually open many new doors for an abundantly talented offense - Arroyo has the potential to have more freedom to flex his creativity in the new season.
The additions of Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, and AJ Ia as new pass catchers, alongside that four offensive lineman are returning add to the overall elevated ceiling that the reshaped offense could have.
The first opportunity to see the offense in place in action is on August 30 when Northern Arizona comes to Tempe.
Read more on Leavitt being named to the preseason Maxwell Award watch list heading into the 2025 season here, and on David Pollack buying stock on the Sun Devils with just a month before opening kickoff here.
