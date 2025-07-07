Arizona State's Top Storyline Ahead of Big 12 Media Days
Arizona State is set to embark on the 2025 season that begins on August 30 - first, the remainder of the preseason must pass before game one.
Part of the process includes Big 12 Media Days that are set for Tuesday and Wednesday this week - the program is expected to receive numerous individual selections to the preseason All-Big 12 teams.
The status as defending conference champions will also place an extra layer of intrigue around the team in Frisco, Texas as well - Pete Mundo of Heartland College Sports believes as much, labeling the team as one of the five major storylines this week.
Arizona State’s Swagger?
"Arizona State is trying to do something that no Big 12 team has done since 2020, and that’s win back-to-back Big 12 Titles (Oklahoma). In the Big 12, the only thing predictable is the unpredictability. No doubt ASU will get love from many to win the conference this season, and it’s deserved, but I want to see how Kenny Dillingham, Sam Leavitt and company conduct themselves this week. Is a humble confidence? Or is it just too much of a cocky swagger?"
"All indications are that it will be the former, but their approach will go a long way to telling whether or not they’re in the right mindset to potentially repeat as Big 12 champs. Frankly, no program in this league deserves to have a cocky swagger right now."
This is a fascinating angle to take, as there have been no indications that point towards the Sun Devils taking an overtly 'over-the-top' approach to the season.
While there are eccentric coaches on the staff, and Kenny Dillingham radiates positive energy, the team typically remains even-keeled, and that is a large reason behind why they were able to secure 11 victories a year ago.
The Sun Devils will not be voted as favorites to win the conference this season, as coaches and Athletic Directors across the Big 12 agreed to end the preseason team rankings after Arizona State was voted to finish last in July of last year.
The supreme intrigue around the team remains despite that change.
