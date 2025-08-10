Best, Worst Case Scenarios for ASU Football in 2025
The encore to the 2024 season for the Arizona State football program is now under three weeks from reaching its beginning.
The Sun Devils are set to usher in year three of the Kenny Dillingham experience on August 30 when Northern Arizona makes the trip down to Tempe.
The opening game will not shift expectations for the team one way or another barring a disastrous result - but it will show just how locked in Dillingham's team is at the onset of the season.
ASU on SI takes a look at what would be considered the best and worst case of the upcoming season below:
Best Case: Win Big 12, CFP Game
Metrics and conventional wisdom point towards labeling the Sun Devils as a 'good, not great' team - those who watched the team in 2024 know that a different gear can be hit with this team.
It's entirely reasonable to believe that the team ceiling is a 12-0 record in the regular season despite a more challenging schedule compared to a year ago. The returning talent is too much to ignore when it comes to projecting a high-end outcome.
Part of a high-end season would include breaking through and winning a playoff game. Winning multiple might prove to be too much, but securing a victory over a team that is roughly on the same level in a hypothetical playoff game is reasonable.
Worst Case: 8-4 Regular Season Record
Arizona State absolutely has the talent to contend for a conference title once again, but the schedule presents a unique challenge in the middle of the season.
The Sun Devils go from playing two dynamic offenses to open conference play in Baylor/TCU to squaring off against a pair of squads that are piled up with talent in the trenches in Utah and Texas Tech.
Those four games will likely make or break the 2025 Arizona State season - one loss in this stretch will likely be manageable, but any more than that may be too much to overcome in a conference that has been re-loaded with talent.
An 8-4 season wouldn't be an abject failure, but it would be considered a disappointment.
