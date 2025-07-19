Arizona State Football Receives Big 12 Title Rings
The Arizona State Sun Devils can't stop winning - on and off the field.
Kenny Dillingham and the roster received Big 12 championship rings approximately seven months after securing the honor in the program's first foray into the league.
The improbable run began with a loss to Texas Tech in the opening game of conference play - that loss was responded with an incredible run that included victories over Kansas State and Brigham Young in the final three weeks of the season that secured a spot in the championship game in Arlington, Texas.
Arizona State's run also included defeating UCF without Cam Skattebo and dismantling Iowa State in the league title game despite missing star WR Jordyn Tyson.
The rings are set to represent a season of many wonderful memories that are shared between players and coaches - below are what is featured on each ring from a design perspective.
Features of the ring include:
- Sparky logo, '2024 Big 12 Champions' on top, accompanied by diamonds.
- Name of player on one side, CFP logo on other side.
- Dillingham sayings wrapped around entire ring.
- Score, date, and Big 12 logo commemorating the 45-19 victory over Iowa State on inside of ring.
- 49-7, territorial cup logo on inside of ring to commemorate blowout victory over Arizona in Tucson last season.
The season that was should absolutely be celebrated - as it was the first year that the Sun Devils had won double digit games in since 2014, along with being the first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
While the loss to Texas still stings for many, it was a game that set the tone for what could be coming for Dillingham's program in the future.
As for the upcoming season that is at hand - the Sun Devils will seek to repeat the feat of becoming Big 12 champions beginning on August 30 against Northern Arizona before starting conference play against Baylor on September 20. Arizona state is set to return 17 starting players from the 2024 Big 12 champions - setting them up to be favorites to repeat once again.
Read more on projecting the 10 best players on Arizona State's roster going into the new season here, and on Sam Leavitt being selected as the Big-12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the rings the team received when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!