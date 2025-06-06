Will Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Win Biletnikoff Award?
One of the most glaring reasons to be optimistic about the 2025 Arizona State football team is the strength at the wide receiver position.
That position is headlined by position coach Hines Ward and star Jordyn Tyson - who is coming off one of the better seasons at the position across the country in 2024.
Could Tyson build off of the 1,101 yard, 10 touchdown season against what should be more consistently stout Big 12 defenses during the upcoming season?
Taking a look at the top contenders for the Biletnikoff award come December - the award honors the most outstanding receiver in college football.
Ryan Williams
Williams is a rising sophomore that secured eight touchdown catches and 18 yards per reception as a highly touted freshman last season.
The Alabama wide receiver is looking to expand on the successful yet inconsistent season behind an incredible first step and solid hands - Williams will have to move forward without star QB Jalen Milroe, which could be a test.
Jeremiah Smith
Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman.
It is not an understatement to say that Smith is heading into year two as a collegiate athlete having already eclipsed previous greats such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Justin Jefferson, and Devonta Smith after just one season.
Smith's ceiling as a player could only grow in 2025 - as Ohio State could have a quarterback upgrade at hand with Julian Sayin presumably taking the reigns in Columbus.
Tyson
Tyson exploded onto the scene over the last several games as a sophomore in the 2024 season.
The Colorado transfer accounted for 444 yards and three touchdowns over his final three games of the season - two of them against ranked opponents.
While a shoulder injury prematurely ended the talented pass catcher's season, he should be back with no restrictions to begin the season on August 30.
Tyson's connection with Leavitt will only grow stronger as well - expect the wideout to be the top receiver selected in the 2026 NFL draft.
Verdict: Tyson has a fighting chance to win the award, but Smith and Williams are the front runners at the moment.
