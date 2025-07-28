Arizona State's NFL Draft Prospects: Defense
The Arizona State Sun Devils are now just over a month away from kicking off the new season on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
The Sun Devils will enter the season with far higher expectations compared to what was in place a year ago - that goes without saying.
The shock appearance in the College Football Playoff, boosted national perception of Kenny Dillingham, and the return of huge stars such as Sam Leavitt have warranted this hype.
While Marcus Arroyo's offense deserves plenty of attention due to the success seen last season, the defense coached by Brian Ward should receive just as much.
The unit finished top five in the Big 12 in total yards allowed per game and first in rushing yards allowed while also creating numerous turnovers in key moments of games.
That begs the question - who are the players on the defense that could be playing on NFL teams down the line?
ASU on SI takes a look at four defenders currently on the roster that have potential to be players at the next level.
C.J. Fite, Keyshaun Elliott, Xavion Alford, Keith Abney II
- Fite has potential to become a day one pick come April. The Texas native showed immense growth as a sophomore in 2024. Between recovering fumbles, stopping the run at a consistently high level, and commanding consistent double teams, Fite has become a well-rounded collegiate player.
- Elliott would likely project as more of a late-round pick, but his well-rounded skillset that is brought to the off-ball linebacker spot could compel a team to take a chance on a secure floor.
- Alford projects to be another late-round or UDFA prospect, but the 2025 season could improve his stock with another standout season - as he is considered one of the best defensive players in the Big 12 heading into the new season
- Abney has widely been considered a player that could rise up draft boards despite being fairly small for an outside corner spot.
Watch out for Clayton Smith, Javan Robinson, and Myles "Ghost" Rowser as potential prospects that could boost their draft stock as well.
Read more on Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano reflecting on Cam Skattebo's time with the program here, and on 2027 recruit Dane Weber discussing the interest the Sun Devils have shown him here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!