Will Kenny Dillingham's Greatness Bring Challengers to ASU?
Kenny Dillingham has been nothing short of a revelation to the Arizona State football program.
The 2012 Arizona State grad returned to his home state in November 2022 and built a Big 12 championship team in year two as the leader of the team - the future looks just as bright as the present as well.
The 2024 Big 12 coach of the year has rapidly risen the ranks to be considered among the best in the sport behind his innovative offensive principles, ability to build well-rounded rosters, and the innate knowledge of the modern-day college football landscape.
These factors will certainly put the rising coach at the forefront of coaching searches of prominent programs if any openings were made - what are some of the programs that could hypothetically pursue the services of Dillingham?
Alabama
It's way too early to say that Kalen DeBoer is on the hot seat in Tuscaloosa - but if things went south for any reason, Dillingham would be very likely to be at the top of the list to be the second head coach for the program post Nick Saban.
Dillingham's youth, ingenuity, and ability to connect a team together are all traits that would be very attractive to powerhouse programs, as he could stay for multiple decades.
Michigan
Michigan is in the same situation as Alabama.
The national champions of the 2023 season are entering year two under Sherrone Moore - the 39 year old should have significant job security, but another season or two of disappointing results could change the tides here.
The 35 year old Dillingham isn't 'in-line' with a traditional Big 10 coach, but the young coach is as adaptable as anyone else in the country.
USC
Lincoln Riley is on more tenuous grounds as the previous two head coaches here, but still should have solid job security overall.
This could be the spot that makes the most sense for Dillingham - a close proximity to Arizona, taking over the iconic Trojans brand, and potentially being the next coach to breed multiple generations of star quarterbacks could make all the difference here.
