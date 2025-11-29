How ASU Fans Should Feel After Disappointing Loss to Arizona

All Sun Devils

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well, that did not go the way that many fans and people expected. The Territorial Cup was hyped up this regular season and for a good reason. Arizona was ranked 25th and ASU was ranked 20th, ASU also had a possible chance to make the Big 12 game and Arizona was looking to end their season strong. So, with a lot of hype and the game to end in a two score difference and have it not be super exciting is super dissapoitning ot many. It is also especially disappointing to ASU fans as they had a chance to win this game and could not, so how should fans feel?

Angry

Instead of breaking down this analyzation into different game elements, breaking down the various emotions that the fans are feeling is a more effecient way to break down ASU's loss. For starters, fans have the right to feel angry, that that they just loss, but the method in which they did so, as this was a very winnable game.

Arizona State Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward
Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defense under Brian Ward this game played really well. The defense was able to get some effective pressures on Fifita, especially Justin Wodtly who had a clutch sack in the game. Other defensive standout players include, Javan Robinson also had a nice deflection and fumble recovery, as well as Keith Abney II who was effective in coverage. So since the defense played so great, it was very frustrating that the offense could not score more, as the defense did their job.

Arizona linebacker Riley Wilson and Arizona State Quarterback Jeff Sims
Arizona linebacker Riley Wilson (16) hits Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims (2) as he throws a pass during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To put it bluntly, Jeff Sims did not have a standout game. Now, does this mean every pass Sims had was bad? No, but he had three interceptions, which proved to be costly. Raleek Brown had some great runs, but also had some inconsistent runs as well. Overall, the offense did not play well.

Disappointed

Angry and disappointed can seem pretty similar, however the disappointment more so comes from the fact that ASU had been getting things going as of late, to only fall flat here. The team had a winning streak against West Virginia and Colorado, and two weeks before that, had a very nice against Iowa State.

Arizona Wildcats Long Snapper Avery Salerno
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats long snapper Avery Salerno (41) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, the fact that ASU lost by two scores is somewhat shocking in this game. Also the fact that this was the final home game, and ASU did not look great in the final showing is super disappointing.

Hope

After two negative emotions, and a game that was a loss, having a positive emotion might seem kind of weird. However, as this was the final home game, it was a showcase of what ASU had built up. Every ASU home game was sold out, and it was amazing to see all the support fans had tonight for this big game. Overall, even though this game did not go the way that many people expected, there is a lot of optimism for the future of this team.

Sparky the Arizona State Mascot
Sparky the Arizona State mascot does pushups after a touchdown against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

