How ASU Fans Should Feel After Disappointing Loss to Arizona
Well, that did not go the way that many fans and people expected. The Territorial Cup was hyped up this regular season and for a good reason. Arizona was ranked 25th and ASU was ranked 20th, ASU also had a possible chance to make the Big 12 game and Arizona was looking to end their season strong. So, with a lot of hype and the game to end in a two score difference and have it not be super exciting is super dissapoitning ot many. It is also especially disappointing to ASU fans as they had a chance to win this game and could not, so how should fans feel?
Angry
Instead of breaking down this analyzation into different game elements, breaking down the various emotions that the fans are feeling is a more effecient way to break down ASU's loss. For starters, fans have the right to feel angry, that that they just loss, but the method in which they did so, as this was a very winnable game.
The defense under Brian Ward this game played really well. The defense was able to get some effective pressures on Fifita, especially Justin Wodtly who had a clutch sack in the game. Other defensive standout players include, Javan Robinson also had a nice deflection and fumble recovery, as well as Keith Abney II who was effective in coverage. So since the defense played so great, it was very frustrating that the offense could not score more, as the defense did their job.
To put it bluntly, Jeff Sims did not have a standout game. Now, does this mean every pass Sims had was bad? No, but he had three interceptions, which proved to be costly. Raleek Brown had some great runs, but also had some inconsistent runs as well. Overall, the offense did not play well.
Disappointed
Angry and disappointed can seem pretty similar, however the disappointment more so comes from the fact that ASU had been getting things going as of late, to only fall flat here. The team had a winning streak against West Virginia and Colorado, and two weeks before that, had a very nice against Iowa State.
So, the fact that ASU lost by two scores is somewhat shocking in this game. Also the fact that this was the final home game, and ASU did not look great in the final showing is super disappointing.
Hope
After two negative emotions, and a game that was a loss, having a positive emotion might seem kind of weird. However, as this was the final home game, it was a showcase of what ASU had built up. Every ASU home game was sold out, and it was amazing to see all the support fans had tonight for this big game. Overall, even though this game did not go the way that many people expected, there is a lot of optimism for the future of this team.
