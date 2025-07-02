EXCLUSIVE: Brock Thompson Reflects On His Arizona State Offer
Brock Thompson is a 2028 prospect who is listed as an athlete from the state of California. The talented prospect currently attends Loyola Academy and holds offers from many schools.
One of the schools that has offered the prospect is Arizona State. The Sun Devils target is very content with the program and where they stand as he recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his offer.
"It means a lot to be offered by them, and seeing the relationship grow after they did offer was a great thing," the talented prospect stated when discussing his Arizona State Sun Devils offer with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented recruit is hopeful he can build his relationship up with all of the staff not just one coach, however, there are a few coaches that he is definitely looking to make that happen with at the very least.
"Really looking forward to building my relationship with the whole staff, but especially the o-line room with coach Tuitele and also coach Ty, they are some great guys and some of the best coaches to have, but there are many more as well, and it’s early in the recruitment process, so there is still
many to build."
Will the talented recruit visit the Arizona State Sun Devils again? He details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I do plan to visit, I don’t know when yet. I took a spring ball visit just a couple of months ago."
What schools have started to stand out in his recruitment? Among the list is Arizona State. He provided the full list with Arizona State Sun Devils.
"All of the schools that I have talked to so far, as I have just started my recruitment journey, and cannot wait to see where everything goes. Arizona State, Washington, and Michigan State
and Northwestern."
There are many things that can come to mind when the prospect thinks of the Sun Devils. He explains more.
"I think about the culture that they have there, the scene at practice was awesome, and the campus was awesome too."
The Sun Devils are standing in a great spot. The talented prospect details why they are doing well.
"They stand very high in my eyes, I love the staff, and I can’t wait to continue our relationship, but Arizona State is a very high priority to me at this time. Right now, I just love the type of person and coach that Coach Tuitele is."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.