Why Sam Leavitt is Among the Best in College Football
There were numerous major question marks that were answered for Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football program last season.
Quite possibly the most vital was Sam Leavitt proving to be the unquestioned answer at the quarterback position after two years of posting a revolving door at the position.
Leavitt's performance in 2024 has frequently tabbed him among the best in college football - both at the QB position and at large.
That isn't any different in this case, as USA Today's Riley Donald ranked the redshirt sophomore as the 19th best player in the country heading into the new season.
More on the ranking and future projecting below:
Performance Analysis for Leavitt
"Sam Leavitt was very consistent for the Sun Devils last year. He did not have a single game with more than one interception, which exemplifies his ability to be smart with the ball and continuously give his team a chance to win."
"Last year, Leavitt threw for under 200 yards just four times. One of those games saw him go 16-25 for 161 yards and three touchdowns, while another saw him complete 14-24 passes for 157 yards and four touchdowns. The efficiency of Leavitt is a huge plus."
Future Prospects for Leavitt
"The 2024 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, Sam Leavitt, has all the tools and character traits that an NFL team would want. That said, he is still a little bit raw. His completion percentage has a tendency to dip and can put him behind the sticks or in tough passing downs."
"With some accuracy improvements, he could find his way into the latter picks of the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, should he declare after this season."
Dillingham has already alluded to the fact that the Sun Devil offense will be more predicated around Leavitt in 2025, which could gift the field general more freedom to make plays on early downs behind an offensive line that returns four starting players from 2024.
The rapport that Leavitt developed with Jordyn Tyson and Chamon Metayer should prove to be invaluable as well - along with the perceived improvements in depth at the wide receiver position.
Read more about the top 2024 performances of Tyson here, and those of Cam Skattebo here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's placement in the ranking when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.