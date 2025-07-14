Sun Devils' C.J. Fite, Clayton Smith Discuss Upcoming Season
Arizona State is at the top of the Big 12 and among the best teams in college football heading into the near season.
The 2024 Sun Devils won 11 games behind the firepower of an offense that included Cam Skattebo, Sam Leavitt, and Jordyn Tyson - as well as the opportunistic defense that Brian Ward coached up.
While Arizona State struggled with giving up chunk plays in the passing game on too many occasions, the unit as a whole generally held up extremely well - ranking first in rushing defense and creating an incredible amount of turnovers on a consistent basis.
Among the stars of the 2025 defense are DT C.J. Fite and DE Clayton Smith - both are entering the new season with high expectations.
Both Clayton and Fite recognize the work that must be put in when it comes to producing a great team - Fite said as much in a talk with Max Zepeda of Cronkite Sports at Big 12 Media Days last week.
"Just, everyday you're going to laugh, everyday you're going to be held accountable, like we have those hard conversations, we have those times where it gets heated. But at the same time, if you wanna be great, if you wanna have a great team, I mean that's what you expect from each other."
The culture that has been fostered in Tempe has been a point of emphasis in recent months - as the built-in camaraderie, extensive continuity, and genuine care that the roster has for each other are just as important of factors as the talent that is at hand.
Fite and Smith are two of those elite talents at hand - Fite earned second team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 as a sophomore after flashing significantly as a freshman, while Smith brings a steady floor to the table going into his senior season.
The Arizona State defense is set to take a step up from what it was even last season - and that pair has much to do with it.
