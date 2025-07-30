Sun Devils Star Named To Preseason Watch Lists
The Arizona State football program has earned many stripes during this offseason following an 11-win season in 2024 - with Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson being named to the Maxwell Award Watch list earlier in this week, along with 15 players being considered for January's East-West Shrine Bowl.
The Sun Devils just received another preseason honor on Tuesday.
Arizona State DT C.J. Fite has been named to the preseason Bronko Nagurski and Outland Trophy Watch Lists with just over a month until the season starts.
The Outland Trophy is gifted to the most outstanding interior lineman - offense or defense - in the country. Previous winners include Jordan Daivs, Quinnen Williams, and Ndamukong Suh.
The Nagurski award is given to the best defender in the nation - previous winners include Will Anderson Jr., Aaron Donald, and Luke Kuechly.
Fite opted to remain committed to the Sun Devil program in the class of 2023 despite previously committing under previous head coach Herm Edwards - Kenny Dillingham's presence on the sideline was very likely a great development in the long run.
The Texas product flashed a substantial amount as a freshman after seeing a steady increase in playing time as the season progressed.
Number 99 took an extreme step forward as a sophomore in 2024 - becoming one of the best run-stoppers in the nation, as well as becoming more active as a pass rusher on the inside - it was difficult to avoid double-teaming Fite by the end of the season.
Fite's growth on the field has become a testament of the culture overhaul that Dillingham has seen through over the last two-plus years and the hire that was made in DL coach Diron Reynolds.
As far as Fite's 2025 season is concerned - the first chance to catch the future NFL player in action is on August 30 when the Sun Devils take on Northern Arizona.
