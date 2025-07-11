Is Arizona State's Defensive Line Best in Big 12?
Arizona State is just seven weeks away from beginning the 2025 season against Northern Arizona.
While Kenny Dillingham's program faces pointed questions when it comes to collective pass rush and how they will replace the NFL-bound Cam Skattebo, many potential concerns that could be present are non-factors.
Among those non-concerns could be the defensive line as a whole - Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports believes that the Sun Devils' front four is the second best in the Western region of the nation.
"The front four of the Sun Devil defense should be a strong point for the team and perhaps the strongest position unit on the squad. This is a veteran unit that brought a ton of talent back from last year. The group is led by CJ Fite in the middle, a DT that makes a ton of plays all over the line. Clayton Smith and Prince Dorbah could be two that provide a more consistent pass rush. The group figures to be dominant against the run but could be better at putting pressure on QBs."
Fite is an absolute force to be reckoned with - the now junior was rewarded with a Big-12 All-Second Team selection in 2024 and is coming into the year with serious hype as an NFL prospect.
Smith, Elijah O'Neal, and Dorbah are all looking to factor into a pass rush that was subpar at times last season for various reasons. While Smith and O'Neal did combine for nine sacks, Dorbah was largely out of commission due to nagging injuries and opposing quarterbacks had too much time in clean pockets in too many scenarios.
The line is still undeniably talented despite the issues last season - and that isn't the entire picture.
The Sun Devils are set to usher in Oregon transfer and Arizona native My'Keil Gardner into Brian Ward's defense this season, while Zac Swanson is set to return for a second season in Tempe. Justin Wodtly rounds out a very deep and talented defensive line that the Sun Devils boast - the secondary should be in line to create chaos in return of the line potentially playing above standards.
