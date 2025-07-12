Sam Leavitt Ready to Lead Arizona State to New Heights
Arizona State football is set to usher in a new season in just over seven weeks - game one is against Norhtern Arizona on August 30.
One of the rites of passage for the defending Big 12 champions was being well represented at the conference Media Days earlier in the week.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, and other standouts were representatives of the program in Frisco, Texas - while head coach Kenny Dillingham enjoyed several highlight reel moments during his time talking with media on Tuesday.
Leavitt was the other individual that stole the show - the redshirt sophomore quarterback has taken on the mantle of being both the face of the program and a major leader in a locker room chalk full of talent.
He understands the responsibility that comes with the territory as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and is fully ready to take the mantle of program leader on - the quote is via Kavish Siddhartha of Arizona Sports.
“Under that stage, commanding an offense, things along those lines. So now the fact that that’s the base, it’s just going to be an ascending trajectory from there and just all the guys who are going to be bought into me and listen to me when I say things and the checks that I’m going to get to and command of the offense. I’m really excited just to run the show.”
Leavitt returns for a second year with offensive coordinator/playcaller Marcus Arroyo - the partnership proved to be a successful one as the season progressed once the signal caller began to get more freedom to run the offense.
The return of Jordyn Tyson - who Leavitt connected with on around 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns last season - is paramount, as is the fortification of the remainder of the wide receiver core and return of four offensive line starters.
Leavitt is in position to take the Sun Devils back to the College Football Playoff in 2025 - and could play himself into being the first Heisman Trophy winner out of the program.
Read more on Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, as well as Leavitt, Tyson, Fite, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the ceiling that Arizona State can reach this season under the guidance of Leavitt when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.