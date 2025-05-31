Arizona State Opponent Profile: Colorado
The 2025 season opponent preview series continues today for the Arizona State Sun Devils - this takes us to the Colorado Buffaloes in week 13 of the season.
The contest follows a tightly contested 27-24 Colorado victory in Tempe during the 2023 season - this time around the Sun Devils will take a trip to Boulder.
Colorado famously was in the running to be a representative of the Big 12 in the conference title game last season prior to a late-season slide - now head coach Deion Sanders will be tasked with moving the program forward without Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy recipient Travis Hunter.
Colarado still possesses some returning talent that should aid in lessening the significant losses - Will Sheppard returns after reeling in 621 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. Nikhai Hill-Green is the most productive returning player on defense, having totaled 82 total tackles, two sacks, and a pair of interceptions last season following transfering from Charlotte.
The quarterback situation for the Buffaloes is surely something to watch - as senior transfer Kaidon Salter is the presumed starter at the position, but Sanders was able to gain a significant commitment from Julian Lewis, a five star recruit out of the 2025 class.
It's unclear what the situation will look like late in the season, but the Sun Devil defense will be tested either way.
As mentioned previously, the Colorado defense will be tasked with replacing production from not only Hunter - but also safety Shilo Sanders and former Sun Devil in edge rusher B.J. Green.
This could be another matchup that works to the favor of star quarterback Sam Leavitt and former Buffalo Jordyn Tyson - the Colorado defense has also struggled defending the run during the Sanders era, so this could be a huge opportunity for the Sun Devil running back room to make their mark as well.
The dynamic between Sanders and Kenny Dillingham is something that will add intrigue to the matchup as well, as the pair of influential coaches have continuously heaped praise on one another through the years - Dillingham even recruited Sanders' son when he was offensive coordinator at Florida State.
