Arizona State Opponent Profile: Houston
The opponent preview series for the 2025 Arizona State football program continues today, as they look to bounce back from what could be the toughest matchup of the season against Texas Tech with an October 25 date against the Houston Cougars.
The Cougars overachieved to an extent in head coach Willie Fritz's first season in 2024, as the program secured victories over Big 12 foes TCU, Utah, and a ranked Kansas State program.
Despite finishing the season 4-8 with a three-game losing streak, there is true optimism surrounding what is now once again a dominant basketball school.
One of the marked weaknesses of the previous iteration of Cougar football was the quarterback position - five players attempted at least one pass last season and the team collectively accounted for 17 interceptions.
This season the Cougars have a solidified starting player in place heading into this season.
Former five star recruit and Texas A&M starter Conner Weigman moved on from the program after losing the starting role to Marcel Reed last season.
Weigman was promising in the two seasons prior, accounting for 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions previously - although the talented playmaker struggled with injuries as well.
As for the Sun Devils - Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson will always be a factor no matter the matchup, but this could be a contest that former Army RB Kanye Udoh makes a mark in. Expect Jaren Hamilton to be a factor in the long game, as the Arizona State offense has potential to wear the Cougars defense down over the course of 60 minutes.
While Fritz did an admirable job of rebuilding the Houston defense via the transfer portal, this could surely be a game that Arizona State's top end talent combined with the sheer creativity of OC Marcus Arroyo makes all the difference.
The Sun Devils should ultimately secure a victory this week by virtue of being at home and likely being a more complete squad, but Houston could be the program that surprises the conference in a positive way this season - do not discount Fritz as a program builder.
