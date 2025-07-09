Deion Sanders Praises Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham
One of the most resounding themes of Big 12 Media Days to this point has been the respect that Arizona State has received.
The Sun Devils were projected to finish last in their opening year in the conference - they famously won the conference and nearly took a game in the College Football Playoff.
The tune has changed surrounding the perception of the program, as five Sun Devils were selected to preseason All-Big 12 team honors.
One of the bearers of respect is none other than Colorado head coach Deion Sanders - who is entering year three of his tenure at the program, as is Dillingham.
Sanders was asked about the defending champions and the fashion the program has shifted under Dillingham his 15 minute talk with media on Wednesday - the NFL legend had nothing but glowing things to say.
What Sanders had to say below:
"What he did last season was un-darn-believable ... I was proud of him. We were virgins together coming into the Pac 12, then the Big 12. Now, he's soaring ... He is who he says he is."
The positivity exchanged between the two dynamic personalities isn't new - as Sanders previously praised Dillingham for the way that he handled recruitment of Shedeur Sanders - his son that is now in the NFL.
While Colorado received more respect heading into last season and boasted the Heisman Trophy winner in Travis Hunter, it was Dillingham that built the deeper roster that sustained more setbacks.
One thing is for sure - the pair of eccentric coaches will hold significant power in the power vacuum of the conference as long as they both stay at their respective programs.
The Sun Devils and Buffaloes are set to face off for the first time as Big 12 foes on November 22 in Boulder - this could be a game that is either vital for the Sun Devils to make it back to the conference title game, or the Buffaloes could exceed expectations to the point that it becomes a direct battle for the conference crown.
