Shaun Aguano Discusses 2025 Arizona State Expectations
Arizona State football is admittedly facing high expectations heading into the 2025 season.
The story has been told a million times - the Sun Devils entered the season projected to be the worst team in the Big 12 in the opening season as members.
History was defied when Kenny Dillingham won the league in year two on the job - the team proved to be dominant in the last several weeks of the run to the title and nearly defeated Texas in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl.
Those expectations are weighing on various members of the program - including running backs coach Shaun Aguano, who joined Brad Denny's "Speak of the Devils" show earlier in the week to discuss the roster's mindset going into the season after an incredibly successful 14 game run in 2024.
"I think they weren't satisfied, and that's a good thing. You know, they came back and worked, wanted more. You can see by the attrition of the kids staying here. And that has been incredibly positive. And they're ready, and they're ready for a season to get more than we had last year, and there's a lot of things that go into play there, but I'm very excited about this group."
The mindset surrounding the program has been consistent the entire offseason - work hard, have fun, and show up every day trying to improve.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, and others have taken on dual roles as star players/leaders of the team - the interconnected nature of the program is a testament to the impact tht Dillingham has made in his brief time as head coach.
The perception shift of the program hasn't changed how any member of the program is approaching the season, and that could lead to another Big 12 title in the coming months.
The first chance to see the new rendition of the Sun Devils is on August 30, when they take the field in Tempe against Northern Arizona.
