Where Does Sam Leavitt Rank in College Football 26?
Sam Leavitt has been a revelation for the Arizona State football program over one season in the starting quarterback rolle.
The story is well known at this point - the four star Leavitt attended Michigan State as a freshman prior to transferring to Tempe in December 2023 following a coaching change at the former school.
The 6'2" quarterback took on returning Arizona State starter Jaden Rashada head-on in spring camp and prevailed, as Rashada transferred to Georgia.
The perception around Leavitt did not change until the playing did the talking however, as some outlets considered him to be among the worst power four quarterbacks heading into 2024.
A season that saw Leavitt throw for 24 touchdowns, run for five more, and break onto the scene as a legitimate high-level player for the 2024 Big 12 champions has reflected in the discourse surrounding him over the offseason.
One of the reflections is in 'College Football 26' or the yearly college football video game that is set to release on July 10.
Leavitt is officially set to be rated at 91 overall at launch, which is good enough to be tied as the fourth best quarterback in the nation - he is tied with South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Oklahoma's John Mateer, and Miami's Carson Beck.
Leavitt is set to return for another year in Marcus Arroyo's system alongside a rebuilt wide receiver room that is headlined by dynamic playmaker Jordyn Tyson. The balanced running back room that the Sun Devils curated, four returning starters sitting on the offensive line, and Chamon Metayer serving as a red zone threat are all sure to serve the star well throughout the season.
Other Big 12 quarterbacks included are Avery Johnson of Kansas State (89), Kaidon Salter of Colorado (88), Iowa State's Rocco Becht (88), and Baylor's Sawyer Robertson (88) - three of these programs are considered to be major contenders to take the conference crown from the Sun Devils in 2025.
Leavitt is set to face Salter, Becht, and Robinson head-to-head at various points this season - these contests could determine Arizona State's ultimate fate.
Read more about both Leavitt and Tyson earning a prestigious preseason honor - as they were named Walter Camp All-Americans here and here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt continuing to boost both his and Arizona State's profile when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.