Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Named to Preseason All-American Team
Arizona State continues to gain more steam ahead of the 2025 season opener on August 30 behind the return of 17 starting players from the previous season and the return of nearly all coaches as well.
Sam Leavitt is likely the most vital piece to the puzzle - and the rising redshirt sophomore continues to gain recognition on a national scale, as he was selected to the Second Team of the Walter Camp Preseason FBS All-America team.
Background on the award via official release from the Walter Camp Football Foundation:
"Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team. Considered the “Father of American Football,” Walter Camp introduced the play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side in 1880."
"Nine years later in 1889, Mr. Camp, then the Yale University head coach, selected the first-ever college football All-America team. The Walter Camp Football Foundation – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team. Typically announced in early December, the Walter Camp All-America teams are selected by the FBS head coaches and sports information directors."
Leavitt places behind Cade Klubnik of Clemson to secure the second team spot, which could come as a surprise to some with a plethora of SEC quarterbacks that garner a bit more attention as a whole.
The 6'2" sophomore transferred to Arizona State in December of 2023 and took off very early into his tenure - securing Big 12 Newcomer of the Year while throwing for 24 touchdowns across 13 starts.
Leavitt's ability as a scrambler has been unheralded as well. The more pass-happy offense in year two of Marcus Arroyo as OC should ultimately serve the signal caller well as a complete playmaker, as should the perceived depth improvement at the skill positions.
