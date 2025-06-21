Arizona State College Football 26 Ratings Leaked
What a difference a year makes - the Arizona State football program is a prime example of that adage.
Arizona State went into last season being voted to finish last in the Big 12 in their first season to winning the league just a few months in succession.
The Sun Devils also went into the 2024 season as one of the lowest rated teams in the re-launched 'College Football' video game series.
Kenny Dillingham's program won't face the same fate in the new edition of the game that is set to release on July 10 - at least according to leaked ratings that took to social media on Thursday.
From PHNX Sun Devils:
Jordyn Tyson (94)
Sam Leavitt (91)
Xavion Alford (91)
Kanye Udoh (88)
Chamon Metayer (86)
Keyshaun Elliott (86)
Jalen Moss (85)
C.J. Fite (85)
Tyson being rated a 94 makes inherent sense - the dynamic playmaker is widely considered the third best wide receiver in the nation and could be in line to be a first round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
Leavitt feels a bit low as a 91 if this is accurate - the dual threat QB comes in at the same level as Miami QB Carson Beck and just below Clemson's Cade Klubnik.
Alford is one of the best safeties in the nation - this rating makes incredible sense - expect the former Texas and USC star to enjoy his best collegiate season as a senior.
Udoh is coming off of a season in which he eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards at Army and will seek to be the lead back for an offense that lost Cam Skattebo.
Metayer returns for a second and final season in Tempe after grabbing five touchdowns in 2024 - AJ Ia is a player to watch at the position as well.
Elliott and Fite make up a duo that could be considered the most intriguing players on the Arizona State defense this season - the former could be the leader of the defense, while the latter possibly holds the highest ceiling.
As for Moss - the junior is looking to make an instant impact for Arizona State after transferring from Fresno State.
