Who is Arizona State's True Sleeper?
The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into the 2025 season as a largely veteran-laden squad behind upperclassmen in Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, and Xavion Alford.
Kenny Dillingham has been tasked with building up the future of Sun Devil football nonetheless despite the substantial talent that has been acquired during the first two seasons on the job.
Wide receiver is a spot in particular that must be addressed moving forward - as Tyson is draft-eligible, Jalen Moss is a junior, and Malik McClain will be graduating.
Enter Uriah Neloms, Zechariah Sample, Cory Butler Jr, and Harry Hassmann.
The focus today is on Hassmann in particular. The incoming three star freshman out of Dallas, Texas has thoroughly impressed through spring and fall camp - becoming an unexpected wild card for WR coach Hines Ward moving forward.
A background on Hassmann as a high school player from Sun Devil athletics:
- "A burner with the ability to take the top off defenses that has posted a 4.39 laser-40 speed and 37.5-inch vertical."
- "Finished his 2024 season with 1,305 yards on just 52 receptions for an absurd 25.1 yards per catch and 18 touchdowns…Helped Coppell clinch a District Championship and regional appearance in the UIL Texas 6A Division I high school playoffs and a 12-1 campaign."
- "Finished junior season with 59 receptions for 975 yards and 15 touchdowns on 16.5 yards per catch."
- "A unanimous three-star prospect by all major outlets…A top-150 player in the state of Texas by ESPN, On3 and 247Sports…Top-200 wide receiver nationally by most major outlets."
- "Also runs track and has posted a sub-11 100-meter dash and competed in the state championships in the 4x100-meter relay."
As mentioned earlier, Hassmann has impressed according to multiple outlets and has obvious potential to see the field down the line - although it will be difficult in the upcoming campaign, he is absolutely earning stripes and should be able to continue to develop under the tutelage of Ward.
