EXCLUSIVE: Trenton Yancey Talks Relationship With Sun Devils' Hines Ward
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been looking for the best recruits in many different classes, including the 2027 recruiting class, which is a class that they have been targeting heavily due to many of their top targets being off the board at this time.
One of the players that they are targeting is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2027 class. That prospect being Trenton Yancey. Yancey is one of the better players in the state of Texas, which is the main state the Sun Devils target players from. Yancey is a prospect that has already received many different offers, including teams like the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Tennessee Volunteers, and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Yancey recently discussed many different recruiting updates that he has, including the ones surrounding Arizona State with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. Here is what he had to say.
"Arizona State's latest update is that they want me to come out for a game and to spend some time in Tempe," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his latest recruiting updates surrounding the Arizona State Sun Devils program.
There are many different things worth noting about the coach he speaks to the most. As one could likely imagine, the coach he talks to the most is his positional coach. That coach being Hines Ward. Ward is one of the better coaches on the staff, and is one of the most popular coaches on the staff due to the fact he has a past in the NFL. He also talks to another coach on the staff.
"I have heard from Coach Hines Ward and Coach Williams. We talk over the phone and via text," the talented prospect stated.
As mentioned earlier in the article, they are hopeful for him to get to campus, but does he have a date set?
"Yes they have been trying to get me out there to Arizona, but I have no date at the moment."
He has yet to have any updates in his recruitment, but is something coming soon?
"I have no recruitment update at the moment soon to have some news!"
What is next in his recruitment? He detailed more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"What’s next? Really just getting out to some games and building bonds, but mainly dominant this season and get that ring!"