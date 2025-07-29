Reviewing Arizona State's 2028 WR Recruiting Board
There are many different players who have received their Arizona State offer in the 2028 class
at the wide receiver position. Here are the names someone should know, as well as what the full list looks like at this time.
Tano Wooten - Uncommitted
Wooten is one of the better offers that they have extended at this time, as they were his first offer in his recruitment. Since then, he received his offer from the Washington Huskies, who were pleased with him in his camp performance. Wooten has plenty of talent, and is one of the top players from the state of Texas that they have offered. He recently detailed this with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He detailed how he is hopeful to visit the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"At the moment, I don’t have any visit dates, but I would love to visit Arizona State whenever I get the chance."
Amos Augustine - Uncommitted
The talented prospect from the state of Arizona is one of the top in-state targets fro them in the 2028 class thus far. He is recruited by many different programs, including the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats, who are both in-state programs for the prospect that attends Perry High School.
Similar to Wooten, the talented prospect used his time to discuss this offer with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in the past. Here is what he had to say about his offer.
"It means a lot to be offered by a hometown school that is moving in a positive direction," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
Ashton Taylor - Uncommitted
Taylor is primarily a running back, but could get to college and be a wide receiver, some believe. He will be recruited by certain programs for certain positions, and he is arguably one of the better athletes in the country. The Kentucky prospect will be a star at the next level.
Following his original offer, he had caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"To be honest, it means a lot to me after having a great camp and receiving MVP, I was a little disappointed that I didn't receive the offer after the camp," Taylor said with honesty when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The full offer list is below.
Aiden Seales
Ashton Taylor
Darren Tubbs
Amos Augustine
Tano Wooten
Roye Olivier III
Peyton Smith
Marshaun Thornton
James Foster III
Brayden Spinks
Damarion Mays
