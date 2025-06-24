Who Are the New Possible Rivals for the Sun Devils?
For years, the Arizona State Sun Devil's biggest rival was the University of Arizona Wildcats. However, the past two games between the two desert rivals have been one sided. In 2023 the Wildcats blow out the Sun Devils, and then in 2024 the Sun Devils returned the favor and stomped the Wildcats. So, who are candidates for new rivals for the Sun Devils?
The first team is the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Red Raiders handed the Sun Devils a loss last season, 30-22. The Red Raiders were up 14-0 after the first quarter, but the Sun Devils made it 16-24 at the end of the third quarter. The loss stung as it ended a 3-0 run for the Sun Devils' season and seemed like a winnable game at the end.
There are also many similarities to the Sun Devils and Red Raiders rosters. Both have a new Wide Receiver transfer coming in. ASU recently acquired a huge transfer in Jalen Moss, and Texas Tech added Reggie Virgil.
Both School's QBs are also had eerily similar years as well. ASU's Sam Leavitt had 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, while Red Radiers' QB Behren Morton had 27 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Both QBS are also 6'2". Add in the regional closeness between Arizona and Texas, this could be a rivalry in the making.
The two clubs face each other in Week 7 this season. Will Texas Tech come out on top, or will the Sun Devils get their revenge on the Red Raiders? It should be interesting to see! Nickname for this potential rivalry: The West Red Rivalry
The second team is the Colorado Buffaloes. The two did not play each other last season, but there is a key theme shared between the two. Both are football clubs on the rise.
It wasn't that long ago where both teams were not in the college football headlines that often. Now, that has changed in recent years. Both teams have created a lot of positive noise as both clubs have successfully rebuilt their programs.
The leaders of these clubs are Deion Sanders for Colorado and Kenny Dilligham for Arizona State. Both coaches have an energy and passion that radiates to them. You can tell that both of them care about their programs
Colorado and Arizona have each landed a lot of some big recruits and it will be fun to see these teams clash as they continue to build. Potential name for this rivalry: The Rocky Rebuilt Rivarly. The two clubs go head to head this season on November 22nd.
The third is Iowa State Cyclones, as the two played each other in the Big 12 Championship, with the end result of Arizona winning 45-19. This win was huge for the Sun Devils, as it secured their spot in the college football playoff. Iowa State losing a playoff spot to Arizona makes this an instant rivalry for the two.
The two also have the color similarities, with red and gold both predominately being in the team's designs. The two will face each other on November 1st this season. Potential name for this rivalry: The Red and Gold Rivalry
To end off, as Arizona State continues to improve, they are going to have more rivals. Regardless of how they play, hopefully the Sun Devils can get the best of fellow Big 12 competition.
