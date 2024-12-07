All Sun Devils

Arizona State vs. Iowa State live updates, score, game highlights for Big 12 football championship

The Sun Devils are 2.5-point favorites over the Cyclones

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4).
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4). / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Will Arizona State's first season in the Big 12 end in a conference championship and a berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff?

We'll find out soon enough as the Sun Devils' showdown with the Iowa State Cyclones kicks off Saturday morning just after 10 a.m. MST at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The 2024 Big 12 football championship can be watched on ABC.

Arizona State enters the game as 2.5-point betting favorites, but the predictive computer analytics give Iowa State a 55% chance to win.

Follow our live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis from the biggest game in recent Arizona State football history:

Pregame Updates

The Sun Devils have arrived at AT&T Stadium and the crowd is filing in. Just over an hour until kickoff.

