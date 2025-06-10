Best QB's Arizona State Will Face in 2025
Arizona State's defense was undeniably a massive driving force behind the program securing a Big 12 title in the first season as members of the league - Brian Ward's aggressive unit ranked within the top five in the conference in a myriad of stats, and caused lots of chaos in the process.
The defense faced several tests - from Jalon Daniels of Kansas, to Avery Johnson of Kansas State, to former five star Quinn Ewers of Texas - and the squad typically came out unscathed despite occasional lapses.
The 2025 schedule could make for more challenging matchups compared to the previous campaign - but who are the quarterbacks that will pose the most challenges?
A look at the top three quarterbacks that Ward's defense is set to face this season:
3. Rocco Becht
Becht is returning for his third season as Iowa State's starting quarterback this season.
The junior is coming off of throwing 48 touchdowns over the last two campaigns after replacing Hunter Dekkers as the program's starter in 2023.
The Florida native has a strong arm, underrated mobility, and the moxie to create big plays in key moments of games.
While Iowa State fell to the Sun Devils by 26 points in the Big 12 title game last December, Becht played admirably despite being injured mid-game.
2. Josh Hoover
Hoover took over as Texas Christian's starting QB roughly halfway into the 2023 season and hasn't looked back since.
The junior is coming off of a 2024 season in which he was the catalyst of a TCU offense that was so potent that it won nine contests - a massive rebound from a disappointing 2023 season in which the team failed to make a bowl game.
Hoover is a natural born playmaker in the pocket and can change a game with a single flick of the wrist - Ward's defense will have to be prepared for the Big 12 home opener.
1. Sawyer Robertson
Robertson could very well be the best quarterback not named Sam Leavitt in the conference.
The incumbent Baylor starter possesses a rocket arm, a traditional frame for a QB, and a natural ability to go through progressions calmly.
Baylor will be tested in non-conference play - as they draw both Auburn and SMU. Robertson could be extraordinarily battle tested for the Big 12 opener against the Sun Devils in Waco on September 20.
Read more on a game-by-game schedule prediction for the 2025 Sun Devils here, and if the program has a legitimate chance to win the national championship this season here.
