Top 5 Arizona State Quarterbacks Ever
The Arizona State Sun Devils are moving into the future with sky-high potential after years of turmoil - but it's still important to remember what came before.
Today, we take a look at some of the best signal callers to ever wear maroon and gold.
Jayden Daniels, Andrew Walter, Manny Wilkins, Brock Osweiler, and others deserve recognition for their respective places in the history of the program - but all fell short of making the top five cut.
The five best quarterbacks in the history of Arizona State football - based around an array of factors.
5. Danny White
White is the son of fellow Arizona State legend Wilford "Whizzer" White - the Arizona native was originally more lauded as a baseball prodigy before being brought into the program by Frank Kush.
White threw for 64 touchdowns in three seasons as Arizona State's starting quarterback from 1971-73, and enjoyed a moderately successful career in the NFL.
White remains one of the most respected Sun Devil signal callers of all time.
4. Sam Leavitt
Leavitt could climb even higher on this list pending the results of the upcoming season.
The redshirt sophomore is still working towards climbing up leaderboards within the program, but already ranks in the top 10 for passing touchdowns in a single season (24) and took the program to a stage that it had never been to before.
Leavitt could realistically finish a two-year career with the program atop the list - he's that good.
3. Jeff Van Raaphorst
Raaphorst - who still broadcasts Sun Devil football games on the radio - is top 10 in Sun Devil history in career passing yards and touchdowns.
He also led Arizona State to a Rose Bowl victory over Michigan in 1987 - something very few have managed to accomplish in the maroon and gold.
2. Taylor Kelly
Kelly ranks fourth in Arizona State history in career passing yards, third in passing touchdowns, and has two of the five highest total passing touchdown seasons in the history of the program.
More importantly, Kelly was a vital piece of one of the more pleasant eras of Sun Devil football since the turn of the century.
The three-year starter is still under-appreciated by many and is absolutely one of the most impactful players to suit up in Tempe in recent years.
1. Jake Plummer
Plummer had to take the top spot.
The Sun Devil great is the only player in program history to finish top three in Heisman Trophy voting, took part in historically significant moments such as the victory over top-ranked Nebraska in 1996 - and nearly led the team to a national championship.
Plummer could hold the top spot for years to come.
