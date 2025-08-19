SI

Jayden Daniels's Preseason Rushing Touchdown Had Commanders Fans Holding Their Breath

Daniels scrambled through Cincinnati's defense for a 14-yard touchdown.

Ryan Phillips

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels scored a rushing touchdown during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
/ Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jayden Daniels may want to tamp it down a little.

On Monday night, during the Washington Commanders' first drive against the Cincinnati Bengals, Daniels looked in control and even made a pretty sweet highlight. Though his coaching staff probably wished he hadn't.

On second-and-9 from Cincinnati's 14-yard line, Daniels dropped back to pass, but his options were all covered. He decided to run the ball and scrambled up the middle through the Bengals' defense and even split three defenders before getting into the end zone for a touchdown. It was a brilliant run.

It was a really nice run by Daniels, but not one a starting quarterback should make during the preseason. The entire fanbase was almost certainly holding its collective breath while he made his way through Cincinnati's defense.

As you'd expect, Daniels's night was done after that touchdown. There was no need to expose him to more danger.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

