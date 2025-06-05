Where Arizona State Running Back Room Stands in Big 12
One of - if not the most - pressing questions pertaining to the Arizona State football team in 2025 is how the program will operate in replacing Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo.
Kenny Dillingham and his incredible staff seems prepared for nearly every scenario in the book, but replacing a player that finished a two-year stint with the program with 36 total touchdowns is no small feat.
RB coach Shaun Aguano has built a superb track record since becoming the position coach in 2019 - having worked with Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X Valladay, and Skattebo in those years.
Now, Aguano is being handed a potentially deep and diverse room that could actually increase the balance of an offense that is expected to be among the best units in the country.
First up is Kanye Udoh.
The Army transfer eclipsed 1,100 yards with the Black Knights in 2024 and brings a traditional running back build to the table.
Udoh is shifty, has a quick first step, and possesses ball carrier vision that compares to that of Skattebo - the junior will surely have a huge role within the offense.
Kyson Brown had an impressive eight carry, 100 yard performance against the University of Arizona last season, while also stepping in for an injured Skattebo against UCF and holding his own - expect Brown to be involved in the offense as well.
Last but not least is Raleek Brown.
The former five star USC pledge showed immense promise as a freshman in 2022, but eventually joined the Sun Devils ahead of last season.
The talented dual threat back flashed against Kansas on October 5 - rushing seven times for 41 yards - and the junior could very well warrant requisite snaps in 2025.
The three back arrangement could end up being a blessing in disguise for the program - as each of them bring something different to the field. That could lead to opposing defenses guessing more than in past seasons.
For now, Arizona State's running back group has potential to be in the upper tier of the Big 12, but it's simply too early to make a firm assessment.
Verdict: Arizona State has potential to boast a top five running back room in the Big 12, but it is too early to say for certain.
