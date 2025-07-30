31 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
The much anticipated 2025 Arizona State season is just a bit over four weeks away from reaching a starting point - Kenny Dillingham is set to open year three as head coach with a top 15 team in the nation that will usher in game one against Northern Arizona on August 30.
In honor of the 31 day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that has worn the number 31 jersey during their time with the program.
Mark Markichevich (50)
Jay Smith (52-54)
Bill Marsh (66-67)
Windlan Hall (69-71)
John Lyons (72-73)
Dan Paschke (74-76)
James Frieson (78)
Tim Durham (79)
John Lawson (80)
Billy Robinson (81-85)
Victor Cahoon (86-90)
Derrick Land (91-92)
Darrell LeBlanc (93-94)
Christon Rance (96-98-99-00)
Jermaine McKinney (01)
Tim Parker (02-03)
Mike Davis Jr. (04)
Dimitri Nance (07-09 O)
Pierre Singfield (08-09 D)
Anthony Jones (10-12-13)
Marcus Ball (14-15-16)
Isaiah Floyd (18)
Jean Boyd III (21-22)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons - which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
The unbreakable bond the locker room has built combined with the overall talent and the tireless hours that have been put in by the roster as a whole should bode well for the 2025 Sun Devils.
