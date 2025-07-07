EXCLUSIVE: Jeremiah Williams Explains How Arizona State Is AZ's Best
The Arizona State Sun Devils have done an excellent job when it comes to recruiting prospects from all over in a plethora of different classes.
This includes Arizona State Sun Devils target and a very talented defensive lineman target not just for the Sun Devils, but for many programs:Jeremiah Williams.
Williams is a prospect who holds many offers from the state of Texas, as he is heavily recruited by many teams such as the UCLA Bruins, the Arizona Wildcats, and the Arizona State Sun Devils. The talented prospect isn't against sharing his honest opinions on a school, as he caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his offer, recruitment, visiting schedule, and so many key details taht fans will need to know about Williams. Here is what he had to say.
"It means a lot to be offered by Arizona State just because they’re the best in AZ, and they made the college playoffs last year, so it means a lot," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer.
The talented prospect did a deep dive into a conversation about which coaches he is looking forward to speaking with the most and why.
"The coach I’m looking forward to building a relationship with is Coach Reynolds. I've heard from the assistant defensive line coaches and from talking to him it’s been nothing but great things. I'm excited to build a relationship with him and hope to work with him one day. I'm also looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Dillingham. He is building a great program over there and I’ve had the chance to speak to him and is a great person."
Will the talented prospect take a visit to Arizona State? He explains why he will likely do so and when he could see himself making this trip.
"I absolutely do plan on visiting Arizona State and most likely during the season. I would love to visit the campus and get to meet the whole coaching staff in person and get a feel of game vibes."
The Arizona State Sun Devils stand in a good spot, but where do they stand?
"ASU is a top school of mine. Just building a relationship with the coaches and hopefully get out there and visit the school campus and meet the coaches."
