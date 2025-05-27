Best Arizona State Football Transfers in 2025
The official start of the Arizona State football season is now just 95 days away.
As the season approaches, so do questions surrounding how Kenny Dillingham and the remainder of the coaching staff will respond to key losses from last season - Cam Skattebo most of all.
The concerns certainly could be quelled by what could be another standout class that the entire coaching staff was able to gather during the transfer portal window - there are several names that could very well become of the household variety across the state.
Three transfers who could make the most substantial impact as members of the program:
Jesus Gomez
Perhaps the most unheralded name of the cycle - Gomez previously hailed from Eastern Michigan, where he knocked down 46 out of a possible 58 field goals in three seasons.
That is a major step up from the trio of Sun Devil kickers that converted just 11 out of a possible 20 last season.
The kicker position was maligned virtually all season, and was a weak spot to the point that Dillingham held open tryouts to potentially find a new player at the position.
Gomez is looking to capitalize on the opportunity and give the Sun Devil program more chances to score this season.
Jaren Hamilton
Hamilton is a redshirt freshman that transferred to ASU from Alabama after playing sparingly last season.
The former four star recruit is a burner and has impressed in off-season camps thus far - he could add depth to a receiver room that struggled without Jordyn Tyson in the playoff game against Texas on January 1.
Sam Leavitt looks to be well equipped to have a massive 2025 season if all is to go according to plan.
Kanye Udoh
Udoh is possibly the most prized transfer of the cycle.
The former Army star is likely to lead the Arizona State backfield this season after rushing for 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.
The well-rounded back projects as a phenomenal fit under RB coach Shaun Aguano and in OC Marcus Arroyo's scheme.
