Arizona State Star Named to Preseason Watch List
The Arizona State defense under Brian Ward is a unit that doesn't necessarily receive the credit that it should behind running multiple players deep at multiple spots, possessing high-end talent at all three levels, and due to the track record that has been developed over the previous two years.
One of those players is Xavion Alford - a Texas native that has been a member of the Sun Devil program since 2023.
The former Texas and USC talent sat out of the 2023 season before coming onto the scene as one of the elite safeties in the Big 12.
The performance over the 14 game season has landed the stud safety on the radar of many within the collegiate and NFL worlds - evidence of that lies in the fact that Alford has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list with a month to go before the start of the season.
The award has been around since 1986 and is awarded yearly to the best defensive back in college football - previous winners include Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Peterson, and Eric Berry - there is precedent for winners to become phenomenal NFL players.
Alford is just one piece of a secondary that will almost assuredly be more statistically efficient in 2024 after the team finished in the bottom half of the Big 12 in pass defense - Alford is joined by fellow safety Myles "Ghost" Rowser, along with cornerbacks Javan Robinson, Keith Abney II, Nyland Green, and Kyndrich Breedlove.
The Sun Devils are heading into the season with expectations following them that hasn't been seen in years - Alford is one of the reasons behind the shift in perception.
The first opportunity to see Alford in action is on August 30 when the Sun Devils welcome Northern Arizona to Tempe before hitting the road to face Mississippi State in what will be a tune-up for Big 12 play.
