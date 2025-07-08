Is Jordyn Tyson Part of Heisman Watch?
Arizona State football is set to usher in the 2025 season in just under two months against in-state rival Northern Arizona.
'College Football 26' releasing this week is another sign that the season is just around the corner - the game released early for certain gamers.
One of the earliest features in the game is the 'Preseason Heisman Watch' in which star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was listed among the top five contenders.
Tyson is joined by fellow receivers Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State and Ryan Williams of Alabama - alongside Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. Louisiana State quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the only player at the position inside the top five.
Smith
Smith is coming off of a historic freshman season that saw him go for 1,315 yards and score 15 touchdowns in for the 2025 champions in Ohio State.
Smith's ceiling is even higher in year two with five star quarterback Julian Sayin in the fold.
Williams
Williams cooled off substantially after enjoying a breakout performance early last season against Georgia, but could be in store for a much stronger 2025 season in what could be a more pass-happy Alabama offense.
Love
Love averaged nearly seven yards per carry and scored 17 touchdowns for the national runner-ups in Notre Dame.
The junior is the consensus top running back in the nation heading into the new year - and could enjoy a season in a similar vein of Ashton Jeanty in a perfect world.
Tyson
Tyson fell just short of averaing 100 yards per contest in 2024 - as he hauled in 1,101 yards in just 12 games.
The ending to the season that saw the junior haul in 444 yards through the air against Kansas State, Brigham Young, and Arizona point to a ceiling that is truly undefined in 2025.
Nussmeier
Nussmeier is a polarizing player heading into the new season - arguments could be made for Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik, or Sam Leavitt to take the final spot here.
While it remains to be see if Tyson or Leavitt can truly compete for the highest honor in college football, the duo has potential to take the Sun Devils to new heights in 2025.
